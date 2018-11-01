Ashamed of my anxiety
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mental health at university: Stress made me anxious

Christian Frank suffered anxiety when he studied at the University of Birmingham.

He said he was too embarrassed to seek help and going out and getting drunk only made the problem worse.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Nov 2018