CCTV captures prison drone drop
CCTV released by police shows a drone being used to smuggle contraband into a prison in what a judge described as a "sophisticated commercial operation".
In all, a gang is believed to have smuggled drugs with a street value of about £500,000 as well as other contraband into prisons across the West Midlands and the North West of England.
Seven men have been jailed and five more people have received suspended sentences.
Judge Simon Drew QC said the group may have carried out as many as 100 deliveries over a 14-month period.
26 Oct 2018
