Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Halloween: How did we fall in love with pumpkins?
Pumpkins are everywhere right now, but are they just an import from the US or does the history go further back?
Kathryn Hamlett looks at where the Halloween tradition really comes from.
-
30 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window