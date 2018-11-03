Families angry at bar on cannabis drugs

Media player
Video
Epilepsy families angry at lack of access to medicinal cannabis
Families of children with epilepsy say they are devastated after being denied prescriptions for medicinal cannabis.
A law change on 1 November was designed to allow a small number of patients to be prescribed cannabis-based products by specialist doctors in the UK.
The United Patients Alliance (UPA) said the new prescribing rules were unclear.
NHS England said patients with an unmet need, where there was evidence they would benefit, could be given a prescription.
03 Nov 2018
