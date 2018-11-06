Media player
Man caught on camera kicking reindeer at Kent centre
An animal rights group is urging a boycott of Christmas events featuring live reindeer.
The Animal Aid video of animals at The Reindeer Centre in Kent shows them being kicked by a handler.
It also filmed the animals in poor condition.
06 Nov 2018
