Video

The story of a soldier who died on the last day of World War One has been told on BBC Radio 5 live.

Pte David McKie, from Merseyside, died in Rouen on 11 November 1918. He was 19 years old.

Speaking to Breakfast, his great-niece Kathy Smith said her grandmother had always thought he had been gassed, but the family has just found out David was actually likely to have died from wounds sustained in his battalion's last action of the war, on 1-2 November.

She said: "My gran used to talk about him all the time."