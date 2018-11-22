Loot boxes 'create problem gamblers'

Video

Spending within video games creates "problem gamblers" and must be better regulated, a study has found.

Computer scientists from York St John University found a strong link between "loot box" spending and problem gambling.

In using loot boxes, players of some online games use real money to access in-game functions - but they do not always know what they are paying for.

Dr David Zendle and Dr Paul Cairns authored the York St John study, the largest study of its kind so far, which found the link to problem gambling, and there are currently no age restrictions.

Campaigners say it should be set at 18 in line with the legal gambling age.

A Gambling Commission study has revealed the number of child gamblers has quadrupled.