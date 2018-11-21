'This is an extraordinary position to be in'
Durham student jailed: Crispin Blunt says UAE is 'friend'

Matthew Hedges, a British academic, has been jailed for life in the United Arab Emirates on charges of spying on behalf of the British government.

Reigate MP Crispin Blunt, from the Conservative Middle East Council, told Radio 4's PM programme the UAE is a "long standing friend" of the UK.

He praised the close friendships of both royal families and governments and claims the case has put the UK in an "outrageous position".

