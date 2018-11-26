Wallaby in Kent
Wallaby spotted crossing the road in West Kent

Peter Rosling got a shock when he saw an animal crossing the road in Kent.

It was a wallaby, more likely to be seen in the wild in Australia.

Luckily Peter, who was driving home from a Christmas market in Tenterden, was able to grab a few seconds of footage on his phone.

