Video
Wallaby spotted crossing the road in West Kent
Peter Rosling got a shock when he saw an animal crossing the road in Kent.
It was a wallaby, more likely to be seen in the wild in Australia.
Luckily Peter, who was driving home from a Christmas market in Tenterden, was able to grab a few seconds of footage on his phone.
26 Nov 2018
