Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage shows people-smuggling plans over Channel crossing
People smugglers are telling migrants they must enter the UK before "the borders shut properly" after Brexit, a BBC South East investigation found.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
27 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-46364932/footage-shows-people-smuggling-plans-over-channel-crossingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window