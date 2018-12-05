Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spending Christmas in one room
Carly Stutter and her three children are living in one room in temporary B&B accommodation after rising rents forced them out of their last place.
This will be the second Christmas they have spent living this way.
-
05 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window