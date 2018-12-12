'My son gave his all and got nothing back'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aidan Knight's mother wishes 'somebody listened' before his death
The mother of an ex-soldier who took his own life said she was left frustrated by a lack of help.
Father-of-three Aidan Knight died in 2015. He was 29 and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); telling his family he had seen too much death.
The NHS has made a payout to the family over failings in the care of Mr Knight, whose body was found in a park in Crawley, West Sussex.
"I wish somebody had listened," said Stafford resident Angie Aleksejuk, whose son made multiple suicide bids before he died.
-
12 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-46527585/aidan-knight-s-mother-wishes-somebody-listened-before-his-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window