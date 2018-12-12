'My son gave his all and got nothing back'
Aidan Knight's mother wishes 'somebody listened' before his death

The mother of an ex-soldier who took his own life said she was left frustrated by a lack of help.

Father-of-three Aidan Knight died in 2015. He was 29 and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); telling his family he had seen too much death.

The NHS has made a payout to the family over failings in the care of Mr Knight, whose body was found in a park in Crawley, West Sussex.

"I wish somebody had listened," said Stafford resident Angie Aleksejuk, whose son made multiple suicide bids before he died.

