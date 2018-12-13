Ambulances attacked with bins and scooters
Video

Ambulance vandalism: Bins and scooters used in attacks

Ambulances and rapid response vehicles have been attacked with knives, metal poles and bricks in more than 200 acts of vandalism over the last three years.

New figures also show people threw fireworks, wheelie bins and scooters at the vehicles between 2015 and October.

Trusts reported having to pay thousands of pounds to repair damage and take ambulances off the road for repairs.

