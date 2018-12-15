'Do I buy presents or food for my son?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Universal credit: Claimant fears spending Christmas without money

A mother says universal credit had left her choosing between buying food or Christmas presents for her son.

Erin Barrett, 26, from York, fears being left without money at an expensive time of year because of delays to her benefit payments.

The government said no claimants should be without money over Christmas because advance payments were available.

  • 15 Dec 2018
Go to next video: 'I am really struggling' on universal credit