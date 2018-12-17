Video

Dog walkers discovered the device, with "Danger. Ne Pas Toucher" written on it, at about 09:00 GMT on Sunday at the Knoll end of Studland Beach.

The area was cordoned off and it was destroyed in a controlled explosion by Royal Navy experts.

The navy said it was a submarine marker signal which contained remnants of "very dangerous" red phosphorous.

The device had a warning on it in French not to touch it but to alert the coastguard or police.

HM Coastguard said a naval explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team assessed the object before blowing it up on the beach at about 15:00.

