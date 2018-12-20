‘My trip to Lapland had to be cancelled’

Media player
Gatwick Airport drones: Boy's Lapland trip cancelled
Seven-year-old Teddy and his family have had to cancel a trip to Lapland to visit Father Christmas.
Their transport plans were thrown into chaos after flights at Gatwick Airport were disrupted by unidentified drones flying over the airfield.
Teddy and his mum, Tanya Stewart, spoke to the BBC Victoria Derbyshire programme.
20 Dec 2018
