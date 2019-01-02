Moped chase pair's wheelie bad escape

Media player
Chaddesden moped chase pair make wheelie bad escape
The hunt is on for a pair of moped riders who fled on foot after making a bungled attempt to outpace officers.
Police said they began following them in Chaddesden, Derby, at about 22:20 GMT on New Year's Day, as the vehicle did not have a number plate and the passenger was not wearing a helmet.
02 Jan 2019
