'A catfish stole my online identity'

How do you know the photographs you post on social media aren't being stolen by a stranger?

It's easy to copy someone's pictures and set up a fake online account - a phenomenon known as catfishing.

When BBC reporter Jennifer Meierhans became a catfish victim she decided to investigate.

She met Bongi Msimanga, who found someone pretending to be her on Instagram, and Joe Richards, who had a fake Tinder profile set up using his photographs.

They both hope a government white paper, due to be issued later this year, will include proposing to criminalise catfishing.

