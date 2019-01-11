Boy, 7, chases puppy thief

Media player
Boy chases puppy-thief in CCTV footage
CCTV shows the moment a 7-year-old boy's puppy was snatched as he played with it in the street.
Oliwier Pater was playing with his Jack Russell Mela when he was approached by an older boy, his father Adrian said.
The boy told Oliwier he was going to take the puppy to a playground, but ran away from him instead.
He has since been reunited with his 13-week-old puppy after an anonymous tip-off but the identity of the culprit remains unknown.
11 Jan 2019
