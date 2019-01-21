Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Card surcharges: Customers charged hundreds illegally
Customers are being conned out of hundreds of pounds as retailers are illegally charging for card payments which were banned last year, a BBC investigation has found.
One of the culprits was the University of Hull who was found offering a 2% discount for students choosing to pay their tuition fees by means other than a credit card, which in the eyes of the law is no different to a card surcharge.
The university has since apologised and refunded the students the difference.
Read more: Businesses break card surcharge rules
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-46926689/card-surcharges-customers-charged-hundreds-illegallyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window