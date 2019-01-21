Businesses break card surcharge rules

Video

Customers are being conned out of hundreds of pounds as retailers are illegally charging for card payments which were banned last year, a BBC investigation has found.

One of the culprits was the University of Hull who was found offering a 2% discount for students choosing to pay their tuition fees by means other than a credit card, which in the eyes of the law is no different to a card surcharge.

The university has since apologised and refunded the students the difference.

