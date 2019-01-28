Media player
Investigation reveals knives sold illegally to children
An undercover BBC investigation has revealed shops are breaking the law by selling knives to children.
A 16-year-old boy was filmed trying to buy a knife in shops across Kent and East Sussex.
Five out of 10 shops sold knives to him.
Two 16-year-olds said they had no choice but to carry knives with them on the streets of their Kent town as protection.
