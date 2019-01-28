Knives sold illegally to children
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Investigation reveals knives sold illegally to children

An undercover BBC investigation has revealed shops are breaking the law by selling knives to children.

A 16-year-old boy was filmed trying to buy a knife in shops across Kent and East Sussex.

Five out of 10 shops sold knives to him.

Two 16-year-olds said they had no choice but to carry knives with them on the streets of their Kent town as protection.

  • 28 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'I call my son every hour to check he's safe'