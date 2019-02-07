Media player
Video
The rugby club reaching out to people with dementia
Nobody is missing out at Worcester Warriors rugby club now they've introduced several ways to include people with a range of conditions, from offering a free box to those living with dementia to running a mixed-ability team.
For more on living with Alzheimer's, see The Documentary from BBC World Service
07 Feb 2019
