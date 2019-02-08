Woman meets crews who saved her as a baby
A woman rescued from her burning house on her first birthday has been reunited with the firefighters who saved her.

Jade Broderick, now 24 and with a child of her own, suffered 40% burns in the 1995 blaze in Warrington.

  • 08 Feb 2019