Woman meets crews who saved her as a baby

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Warrington woman reunited with fire crew who saved her from burning house
A woman rescued from her burning house on her first birthday has been reunited with the firefighters who saved her.
Jade Broderick, now 24 and with a child of her own, suffered 40% burns in the 1995 blaze in Warrington.
-
08 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-47171143/warrington-woman-reunited-with-fire-crew-who-saved-her-from-burning-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window