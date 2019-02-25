'She could cry and beg but I wouldn’t eat'

Video

A mother and daughter have described how working to overcome an eating disorder has brought them closer together.

When Annabelle developed anorexia as a teenager, her mother said she "armed herself with knowledge" to help her daughter.

The pair said early intervention was a means of treating the condition.

This animation was produced by BBC South East to mark Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2019.

