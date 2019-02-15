Media player
Schoolchildren across England 'on strike' over climate
Children across England have gone on strike as part of a global campaign calling for action over climate change.
Pupils walked out of school to call on the government to declare an emergency and to take active steps to tackle the problem.
Thousands of pupils gathered in more than 60 towns and cities, according to organisers Youth Strike 4 Climate.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said while it was important for young people to engage with issues such as climate change, the disruption to planned lesson time was damaging for pupils.
