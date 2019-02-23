Video

Sixteen-year-old Elliot referees under-13s football matches in the Sheffield area, and says he has received abuse for his decisions on the pitch.

A year ago, when he was 15, Elliot had only been a referee for a few weeks when a parent came on to the pitch during a match and used abusive language towards him.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Elliot explained what happened, and the impact it had on him.

The club in question were fined for the behaviour of the parent.