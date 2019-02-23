Media player
Teen referee: 'Parent ran on pitch and swore at me'
Sixteen-year-old Elliot referees under-13s football matches in the Sheffield area, and says he has received abuse for his decisions on the pitch.
A year ago, when he was 15, Elliot had only been a referee for a few weeks when a parent came on to the pitch during a match and used abusive language towards him.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Elliot explained what happened, and the impact it had on him.
The club in question were fined for the behaviour of the parent.
23 Feb 2019
