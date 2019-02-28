Hairdressers taught to spot domestic abuse

Video

When Kerri McAuley feared for her life after being attacked by her abusive boyfriend, it was her hairdresser she confided in.

Kerri was killed in early 2017.

Now, a new campaign to help those in the beauty industry spot the signs of domestic abuse has been launched.

