‘I was dealing drugs at 12’
Teenage girl on being caught up in gangs and dealing drugs

Sarah (not her real name) was 12 when she and her older brother got caught up in a drug-dealing gang, after an abusive childhood.

Now 14, she told BBC Radio 5 live that she sometimes walked for up to three hours at a time to sell "the tiniest bit of weed".

There are 27,000 children aged between 10 and 17 in England who identify as being part of a gang, according to a report by Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner for England.

This interview has been re-voiced by an actor.

  • 28 Feb 2019