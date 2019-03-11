'I came out at 68'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Derek Horsington came out at 68

Derek Horsington came out three years ago at the age of 68.

He said he hid his sexuality for a long time and started a family.

And as time went on it became harder to be honest about who he really was.

He shares his story along with members of LGBT group Freedom Walkers, which is funded by Bristol Ageing Better.

Video journalist: Jennifer Meierhans

  • 11 Mar 2019
Go to next video: LGBT-row teacher on parent protests