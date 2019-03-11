Video

Derek Horsington came out three years ago at the age of 68.

He said he hid his sexuality for a long time and started a family.

And as time went on it became harder to be honest about who he really was.

He shares his story along with members of LGBT group Freedom Walkers, which is funded by Bristol Ageing Better.

Video journalist: Jennifer Meierhans