Teenage porn addiction a 'vicious cycle’
Experts say the number of teenagers addicted to online porn is on the increase.
UK Addiction Treatment Centres, which run clinics across the UK, said it has seen the number of admissions more than triple over the last three years.
The government is planning legislation to stop under-18s being able access porn online.
If you've been affected by any of the issues in this film you can get help and information at BBC Action Line.
19 Mar 2019
