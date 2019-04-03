'How I learnt to own renting'
Medina Grillo, 30, was embarrassed about renting until she started making her house a home - she now shares her tenant-friendly tips on her blog and social media.

Stills: Grillo Design. Video journalist: Jennifer Meierhans.

