Support for anxiety in pregnancy
Mothers-to-be with anxiety supported by NSPCC

Women who suffer anxiety and depression during pregnancy are being offered support by a children's charity.

The NSPCC offers Pregnancy in Mind courses which offer mental health support and coping strategies for mothers-to-be.

Laura Stubbs, from Harrogate, said the classes helped her look forward to the birth of her son Alfie after she found her pregnancy to be "emotionally difficult".

  • 27 Mar 2019
