'How long will my commute take by bus?'
Flick Humphrey usually drives from her village to her work 17 miles away in Cirencester. She's attempted the journey by bus for BBC Radio 5 Live.
Flick, who works for the charity Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), says her commute usually takes her 30 minutes, but how long will it take her on public transport?
02 Apr 2019
