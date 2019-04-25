'My scarf is a sign of freedom'
'My hijab is a sign of freedom not oppression'

Fatima says turning 12 was a milestone in her life because it's the day she felt mature enough to wear the hijab.

She said she thinks it's important that people understand the true meaning behind wearing the hijab.

Fatima, from London, is one of the 12 finalists in the BBC Young Reporter Competition.

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.

