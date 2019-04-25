'My scarf is a sign of freedom'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My hijab is a sign of freedom not oppression'
Fatima says turning 12 was a milestone in her life because it's the day she felt mature enough to wear the hijab.
She said she thinks it's important that people understand the true meaning behind wearing the hijab.
Fatima, from London, is one of the 12 finalists in the BBC Young Reporter Competition.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
-
25 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window