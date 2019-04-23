Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We're judged for being black'
Black footballers have recently spoken out about racism.
But what's it like for black men who aren't famous?
Four young men talk about how they have experienced being stereotyped and judged for the colour of their skin.
Video by Simone Stewart
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window