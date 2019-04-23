'We're judged for being black'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We're judged for being black'

Black footballers have recently spoken out about racism.

But what's it like for black men who aren't famous?

Four young men talk about how they have experienced being stereotyped and judged for the colour of their skin.

Video by Simone Stewart

  • 23 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'There are always empty seats beside me'