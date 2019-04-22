Is your takeaway from a 'dark kitchen'?

Video

The UK’s fast-food delivery market continues to grow at a record rate – and the takeaway industry is worth more than £4.9bn per year.

But these days some takeaways come from places customers can't go themselves: A so-called "dark kitchen," which could well be tucked away on an industrial estate.

"Deliveroo Editions" is one such venture. The BBC's Colletta Smith has been to see inside.

