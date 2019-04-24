Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mercer salary: 'It's an extortionate amount of money'
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer has rejected accusations he has done anything wrong over his second job for a firm that retrains armed forces veterans. It pays him a salary of £85,000 a year for four hours' work each week.
It is funded by a company which marketed a failed bond scheme that lost savers more than £200m.
Amanda Cunningham lost £22,000 investing in London Capital and Finance - she told Victoria Derbyshire Mr Mercer should apologise.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window