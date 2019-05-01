Video

Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton were murdered in Guatemala in 1978.

Chris' sister Penny had never been able to visit his grave, and was told in 2016 the remains of the couple had been lost forever.

A BBC 5 Live investigation for the major new true crime podcast, Paradise, located an American pastor who had written about visiting the graves in 1984.

Penny and 5 Live reporter Dan Maudsley travelled to Puerto Barrios, on Guatemala's east coast. Using the pastor's account, and photos he had taken of the graves, they eventually tracked down the concrete crosses that marked Chris and Peta's final resting places.

Paradise, which examines the murders of Chris and Peta, is now available on BBC Sounds.