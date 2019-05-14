How a new law will save puppies

Media player
Lucy's Law: How it makes puppies and kittens safe
Puppies and kittens will not be allowed to be sold from anyone other than their breeders from spring 2020.
The new legislation - known as Lucy's Law - will ban third parties, including so-called puppy farms, from selling animals in England.
Read more: The story of the dog behind Lucy's Law
14 May 2019
