The boy who inspired Hamilton win

Lewis Hamilton arranged for a car to visit a cancer sufferer's home
When Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix he dedicated it to a five-year-old fan with terminal cancer.
The F1 champion posted a good luck message from Harry Shaw, who has a rare cancer, on his Instagram page before Sunday's race.
After his victory, Mercedes arranged for an F1 car to be taken to Harry's home.
14 May 2019
