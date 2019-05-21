'He just looked like he was asleep'

Video

Losing a baby is devastating enough without having to go through the experience just feet away from people giving birth.

But in 2015, seven months into her pregnancy, that is where Lynette Parkes, from Hagley, Worcestershire, found herself.

She said she could still remember to this day "the feeling of looking at him and hearing other babies".

Lynette is now fundraising to help Birmingham Women's Hospital build a safe haven for families enduring a similar loss.