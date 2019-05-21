Video

A woman raped by a cricketer while she was asleep has said he will "never understand" the effect it had on her.

Former Worcestershire player Alex Hepburn was sentenced to five years in prison last month.

He assaulted the victim at his flat in Worcester after she had consensual sex with his then team-mate Joe Clarke.

The stress has left her with facial paralysis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

'Sarah' spoke to Victoria Derbyshire.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.