'I feel like I've been reborn here'

A foster scheme in Yorkshire is to benefit from £500,000 of government funding to help find carers for child refugees arriving in the UK.

Migration Yorkshire successfully applied for the cash from the Home Office to initiate 240 new foster placements in the region.

Hossein Ahmadi, who is 19, fled Iran in 2015 when he was 14-years-old said he felt like he had been "reborn again" after moving to the UK.