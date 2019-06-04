What is Eid?

Media player
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid
Thousands of worshippers are taking part in Eid celebrations to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Eid al-Fitr means "festival of breaking the fast" - a religious holiday when Muslims give thanks to Allah and exchange gifts.
Here, Sayf Khan, a student at the University of Birmingham, explains more about the global event.
04 Jun 2019
