Video

Heavy rain has caused flooding on roads across Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

It has resulted in difficult driving conditions, particularly across the three counties.

The River Steeping at Thorpe St Peter near Skegness, also burst its banks on Wednesday night following heavy rain.

The rain is likely to continue, with the Met Office giving yellow weather warnings across the North West and North East of England.

There are 25 Environment Agency flood warnings and 64 alerts in place across the country.