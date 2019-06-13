Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
England flooding: Travel disrupted across the country
Heavy rain has caused flooding on roads across Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.
It has resulted in difficult driving conditions, particularly across the three counties.
The River Steeping at Thorpe St Peter near Skegness, also burst its banks on Wednesday night following heavy rain.
The rain is likely to continue, with the Met Office giving yellow weather warnings across the North West and North East of England.
There are 25 Environment Agency flood warnings and 64 alerts in place across the country.
-
13 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-48623955/england-flooding-travel-disrupted-across-the-countryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window