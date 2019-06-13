Trains of old steam back to present
Birmingham and Stratford-on-Avon get more steam trains

More steam trains are to run in the Midlands to boost international tourism.

They are set to feature on mainline routes thanks to a new partnership between operator Vintage Trains and The West Midlands Rail Executive.

It is hoped the move will boost both international tourism and links to major events like the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

But operators say the city wants steam services to remain part of the rail network for years to come.

