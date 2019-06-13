Trains of old steam back to present

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham and Stratford-on-Avon get more steam trains
More steam trains are to run in the Midlands to boost international tourism.
They are set to feature on mainline routes thanks to a new partnership between operator Vintage Trains and The West Midlands Rail Executive.
It is hoped the move will boost both international tourism and links to major events like the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
But operators say the city wants steam services to remain part of the rail network for years to come.
-
13 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-48625134/birmingham-and-stratford-on-avon-get-more-steam-trainsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window