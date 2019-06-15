Video

Ever wondered how livestock owners prepare their cattle for battle, or the "shear" hard work that goes into getting a sheep ready?

Alpaca's getting haircuts, jet-washed cows and ensuring the ovine has a "peachy bottom" are just some of the pampering techniques used to get the animals ready for The Royal Three Counties Show in Malvern.

More than 90,000 people will attend the event over the weekend with a record 3,000 sheep competing for top prizes.