Storms lit up the skies across Kent and Sussex overnight, with Eastbourne seeing about 1,000 lightning strikes in an hour.

Homes were left without power and roads were flooded after torrential rain.

Lenham between Ashford and Maidstone in Kent received 42mm of rain in about an hour.

A yellow weather warning was put in place until 21:00 BST on Wednesday by the Met Office.

