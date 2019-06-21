The dog who falls over

Video

A dog who tenses up and falls over when he's excited or scared has left vets puzzled about the exact cause.

Peter the cocker spaniel has been turning heads around Sheffield due to the behaviour, with triggers including birds, ducks, bikes, other dogs and crunchy leaves.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.